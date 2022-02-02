Gulden Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $6,135.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00293715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,601,064 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

