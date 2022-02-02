Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

GIFI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

