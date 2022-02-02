Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of HLNE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. 531,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,568. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

