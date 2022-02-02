Hamster Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $525,880.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

