Handshake Price Down 0.4% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $92.79 million and approximately $440,560.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.63 or 0.07230326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.81 or 0.00754833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00070537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243798 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 462,768,419 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.