Handshake Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $328,786.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.53 or 0.07175766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00296935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.44 or 0.00764264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00072902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00384265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00243009 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 462,544,570 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

