HAPI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $984,982.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. HAPI has a market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

