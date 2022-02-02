Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Shares Up 2.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 1,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

