HARD Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

