Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s current price.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.57.

Shares of HDI traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

