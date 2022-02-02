Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s current price.
HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.57.
Shares of HDI traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
