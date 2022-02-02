Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s current price.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.07.

Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.22. 97,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,460. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$27.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.96.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

