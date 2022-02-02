Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s current price.
HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.07.
Shares of HDI stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.22. 97,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,460. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$27.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.96.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.