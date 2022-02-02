Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $105.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00288214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,333,072,549 coins and its circulating supply is 11,688,498,549 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

