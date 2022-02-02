Head to Head Review: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 15.93% 17.62% 1.38% First Business Financial Services 28.81% 16.22% 1.33%

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.39 $3.67 billion $0.56 8.55 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.28 $35.76 million $4.15 8.11

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Itaú Unibanco and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.84%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

