Head to Head Review: TD (NASDAQ:GLG) versus The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get TD alerts:

TD has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TD and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 1 9 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $220.59, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than TD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $28.27 million 1.35 -$5.95 million N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 4.50 $5.67 billion $12.69 16.53

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TD and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15% The PNC Financial Services Group 28.81% 12.87% 1.33%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.