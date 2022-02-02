Head-To-Head Review: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get The9 alerts:

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The9 and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 877.91 $60.98 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.29

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The9 and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Volatility and Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.