Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

HWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

HWX stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.18. 2,300,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,583. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

