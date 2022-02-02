Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,409. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.