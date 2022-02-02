Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00191773 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00403535 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00068861 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

