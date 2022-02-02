Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.