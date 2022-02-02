Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research firms recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
