Hertz Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,783.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $450,207.25 and $17,783.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

