Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.83

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $29.05. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $966.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 49.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

