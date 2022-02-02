Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.83

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $29.05. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

