Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

