Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $25.19 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $245,542.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.