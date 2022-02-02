High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. 5,729,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on High Tide in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.04.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

