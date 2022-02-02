Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 384,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

