Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.875-$2.955 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,384. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

