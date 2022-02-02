Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.