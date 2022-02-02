Hive Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002545 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $374.55 million and approximately $58.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,350,090 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

