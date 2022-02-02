HoDooi Market Cap Hits $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

