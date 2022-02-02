Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

