Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

