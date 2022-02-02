HOPR Hits Market Cap of $36.20 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $4.66 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

