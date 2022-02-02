Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading Up 1.3%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 105,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 201,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

