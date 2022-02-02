Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Up 3.5%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.51 and last traded at C$35.51. 3,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.27.

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

