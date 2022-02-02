Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 92,520 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

