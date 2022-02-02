Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MFA Financial worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

