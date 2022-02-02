Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Carter Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $404.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

