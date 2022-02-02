Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 6,370 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ATKR opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 100.52%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

