Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 7,840 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

FBIZ opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.35%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

