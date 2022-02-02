Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.

HWM traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

