Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

