Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

