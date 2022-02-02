H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

