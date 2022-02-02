Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746,267 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

