Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Crown worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Crown by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crown by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 372,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

