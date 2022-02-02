Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,754 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

