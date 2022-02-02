Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of AES worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

