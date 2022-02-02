Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.43 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

