Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.
EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.
In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
