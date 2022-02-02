Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

